One of the most awaited events of the year, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding has been taking the internet by a storm since it was announced. Of all the floating speculations about their marriage, the one which we heard recently is that a close friend revealed about their honeymoon plans. The couple will be heading for a short honeymoon before Ranveer Singh gets busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Simmba.

As the date of grand tinsel town wedding slides closer, the speculations about it increase in number. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will soon be tying knots with each other on November 14-15. Since the couple made an official announcement, the fans are waiting for the wedding bells to ring finally. After a relationship of almost 6 years, the duo will be accepting each other for whole of their lives. The preparations are going on a full swing as the dreamy wedding will take place in Lake Como, Italy.

Both the actors have been deeply in love with each other and there are many moments which prove it, including their PDA’s. The romance and the love started budding between the two when they did their first project together. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela was the movie which gifted these actors the love of their life. Since then, they have done several other movie together. The lovebirds chose to stay reserved and silent over their relationship these years but the time they decided to marry each other, they announced it on their official social media accounts.

One of the most awaited events of the year, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding has been taking the internet by a storm since it was announced. With the good wishes pouring on them by fans and Bollywood stars, the couple have already started sending off invitations.

Of all the floating speculations about their marriage, the one which we heard recently is that a close friend revealed about their honeymoon plans. A source revealed it to Mumbai Mirror that DeepVeer will going on a brief honeymoon after their wedding. The couple will be heading for a short honeymoon before Ranveer Singh gets busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Simmba. Ranveer Singh-starrer will be hitting the silver screens on December 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More