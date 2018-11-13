Bollywood renowned celebrities exchanged their wedding vows at Lake Como Palace, Italy. The latest one is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who are all set to exchange their wedding vows at the same place. In case you are also planning to visit this beautiful place you need to have some budget and we ahve compiled the same.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: If you want to visit Lake Villa Del Balbianello, this is how much money your pocket should have

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s big fat wedding ceremony in Lake Como Palace, Italy has created a frenzy among the media. Needless to say, the wedding will turn out to be an expensive affair and the cost of everything related to a wedding is doing rounds on the Internet. The magnificent venue Villa Del Balbianello in Lake Como had been a favourite venue for several celebrities apart from DeepVeer. Situated around the Lake Villa Del Balbianello, it’s an extremely enticing place for everyone.

So in case any of you are planning to take a trip to this dreamy beautiful place, so from airfare to stay, we bring you the cost of the entire trip from Delhi to Lake Como.

Airfare: To begin with, the nearest airport to Lake Como is in Milan. A return trip for one individual from Delhi to Milan will cost anything from Rs 43,000 to Rs 70,000. For the weekends, then one may have to spend anything up to Rs 50,000. So, two return trip tickets from Delhi to Milan on weekends are going to cost you around Rs 1,00,000.

Train to Lake Como: Train is the most convenient transportation for travelling from Milan to Italy. Two return train tickets from Milan to Lake Como will cost you anything from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000.

Stay: Accommodations are available at affordable rates in hotels. Hotels are available from around Rs 4,000 to Rs 45,000 per night. For all the amenities, such options are available at Rs 16,000 to Rs 25,000 for two nights. A security amount also needs to be paid for some hotels. So, a reasonable option would come up to Rs 20,000.

Food: Lake Como offers some delicious options for delicious and tasty options, from pizza to seafood. A glass fine wine in the vineyards at Lake Como would be tempting. So, whole food will cost you around Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000.

Other expenses: The other expenses for a travel enthusiast, according to VFS Global, can cost you around Rs 4,800, which will be Rs 9,600 for two people. However, a public transport at Lake Como is very convenient, highly recommended and not very expensive.

So, a trip to Lake Como will range anywhere around Rs 1,50,000 for two people for the weekend, not including in stay-over in Milan, if necessary.

