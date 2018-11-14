Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: In the latest video shared by DeepVeer's fan page, Deepika is seen miffed with husband-to-be Ranveer Singh just before boarding for the flight to Italy. Deepika's anger was captured by the shutterbugs on October 10, when the star-couple was seen twinning in white outfit at the Mumbai aiport.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited grand wedding is around the corner. Bollywood’s cutest couple is in Lake Como, Italy for their intimidate wedding ceremony that will take place today i.e. November 14 and tomorrow i.e. November 15. On November 10, both the stars of B-Town were spotted twinning in white at the Mumbai airport. While happy and excited groom-to-be Ranveer Singh chose to make a surprising entry at the airport in his sports car, Deepika was sort of upset over a more matter that is unclear and chose to ignore the shutterbugs too. Well, it is speculated that bride-to-be was angry with her husband-to-be before flying to their wedding destination.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s fan page took to its official Instagram handle to share the videos and photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport before boarding the flight to Lake Como, Italy. In series of videos and photos shared by the page with over 37.1k followers on social media, Ranveer Singh as always is seen happy and already to be the best husband while Deepika trying to hide her anger was seen giving a smile to shutterbugs. Well, Ranveer in his dancing mode walks towards Deepika in order to greet her with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s title track playing the background but that soon went down the lane when he was turned away by Deepika, in the video. Instead of greeting the Ram-Leela actor, she walked away and decided to sit on the airport vehicle.

Watch videos:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More