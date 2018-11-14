Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: From camera lenses of mobile phones being covered with stickers to guests wearing wristbands, this is how the security of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's sangeet and engagement ceremony were maintained by the authorities.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: From retro music to London Thumakda and Dama Dum Mast Kalandar, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated one of the most happening days of their events by dancing their heart out and getting a little emotional at their respective ceremony venues at Lake Como on Tuesday i.e. November 13. While Simmba star Ranveer enjoyed the ceremony at an ultra-luxurious CastaDiva Resort overlooking Lake Como, Deepika spent quality time with her family and close friends at Villa d’ Este.

There are reports that every guest attending the function at Ranveer Singh venue CastaDiva have to present a special wrist band while the camera lenses of the mobile phone of the visitors were covered up with stickers. Numerous security boats patrol were hired to make sure no shutterbug captures the inside story of the event. Apart from that, boat rental companies were warned by the local authorities from renting the boats to anyone from outside the town. It is reported that ANI reporter tried to hire a powerboat but was stopped by the security from entering the area near Lake Como, Italy due to the strict actions and regulations passed by the authorities.

According to the sources, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh exchanged rings after a Phool Muddi ceremony yesterday i.e. November 13 in Italy. The engagement ceremony was celebrated according to the norms and customs of Konkani traditions where the father of the bride welcomes groom’s parents. Nitasha Gaurav, Ranveer Singh’s hair stylist took to his official social media handle to let DeepVeer fans know a little about the ceremony. Although Gaurav didn’t spill the beans in the way we wanted him to but in his post, he wrote that it was love personified to see them together.

No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove — Nitasha (@Nitasha22) November 12, 2018

