Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: And the much-awaited wedding of Bollywood's star-couple DeepVeer is around tehe corner. Ever since the news of Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh marriage broke the internet, fans are curious to see DeepVeer in their wedding avatar. Take a look at the first picture of Ranveer Deepika's sangeet and mehendi ceremony.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: Bollywood is blessed with one of the most happening and lovable couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Ever since the news of the star-couple getting married in Lake Como has been released on social media, fans are eagerly waiting to watch them in their wedding outfit. Recently, the details about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Kapoor getting engaged and enjoying the sangeet ceremony in Italy are finally out on social media. Due to security reasons, the photos and videos in context with DeepVeer’s function taking place in Lake Como will be kept under wraps.

Excited to see the inside pictures of DeepVeer’s weddings, people have been checking the official social media accounts of guests who have arrived at the wedding venue. Bollywood singer Harshdeep Kaur known for her B-Town songs Heer, Manmarziyaan, Dilbaro, Kabira and Kateya Karoon, took to her official Instagram handle to share the first ever look of DeepVeer’s sangeet. In off-white lehenga choli, Harshdeep looked stunning in the picture while her husband was seen wearing a blue turban and pastel blue coat. Well, the picture shared by Kaur set the internet on fire and forced Harshdeep Kaur to delete the post.

That’s not it! Although, nobody apart from locals are allowed to hire the boats but shutterbugs could manage to click the stunning photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding venue. Bollywood Bubble took to their official Instagram handle to share the first picture of DeepVeer’s sangeet and mehendi ceremony.

