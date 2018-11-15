Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally married. The two exchanged their wedding vows at Lake Como in Italy on November 14 in the presence of their family and friends. The fairytale wedding of tinsel town took place in a traditional Konkani style at a plush resort overlooking the exotic Lake Como. According to reports, the star will tie the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony today i.e. November 15. The second wedding ceremony of Deepika and Ranveer according to all the North Indian traditions.
There were reports that the star-couple has requested the guests and visitors not to upload any photo on social media without their approval. Talking about the security pars, visitors and invitees were seen in wristbands and the camera lenses of their mobile phones were covered with stickers during the sangeet, mehendi and engagement ceremony. It is reported that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have promised to post their wedding ceremony photos on social media. Nevertheless, Mr and Mrs Singh were wished by Bollywood on Twitter.
As Deepika and Ranveer embark on the new journey of their lives, take a look at the tweets that started pouring in soon after they got married:
