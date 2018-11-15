Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: From Karan Johar to Madhuri Dixit, Kapil Sharma, Nimrat Kaur, Simi Garewal, Bollywood celebs pour in the blessings and wishes for newly-weds. The star-couple got married yesterday i.e. November 14 at Lake Como in Italy.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally married. The two exchanged their wedding vows at Lake Como in Italy on November 14 in the presence of their family and friends. The fairytale wedding of tinsel town took place in a traditional Konkani style at a plush resort overlooking the exotic Lake Como. According to reports, the star will tie the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony today i.e. November 15. The second wedding ceremony of Deepika and Ranveer according to all the North Indian traditions.

There were reports that the star-couple has requested the guests and visitors not to upload any photo on social media without their approval. Talking about the security pars, visitors and invitees were seen in wristbands and the camera lenses of their mobile phones were covered with stickers during the sangeet, mehendi and engagement ceremony. It is reported that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have promised to post their wedding ceremony photos on social media. Nevertheless, Mr and Mrs Singh were wished by Bollywood on Twitter.

As Deepika and Ranveer embark on the new journey of their lives, take a look at the tweets that started pouring in soon after they got married:

Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here’s to a lifetime of love and joy!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018

Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and happiness @deepikapadukone & @ranveerofficial 🎊👩‍❤️‍👨🎊 May this be the best chapter of your life. Make the most of it. God bless! ✨ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 14, 2018

Heartiest Congratulations to the newly weds @deepikapadukone & @RanveerOfficial – wishing you both a happy married life. 🎉🎉🎊🎊🎉🎉🎊🎉🎊⚡️⚡️ -it’s blissful to see love culminate into marriage. Loads of love & big hug to you guys. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 14, 2018

Huge congratulations @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Here’s to the blissful ever after of every step you walk together… 🤵🏻♥️👰🏻 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 14, 2018

Heartiest congratulations dearest @RanveerOfficial n @deepikapadukone on ur wedding. The most beautiful couple of this world. May god bless u with all the happiness n love. Love u both 😘😘😘😘😘 #RanveerWedsDeepika pic.twitter.com/wU6HRQbvu6 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) November 14, 2018

@deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! Good wishes and prayers for a life together filled with love luck and happiness…….and lots of babies!!! — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) November 14, 2018

Congratulations Deepika Padukone @deepikapadukone and Ranveer Singh @RanveerOfficial on tying the knot. May God bless both of you with a long and happy married life. #DeepikaWedsRanveer #DeepVeer — URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) November 14, 2018

Dearest @RanveerOfficial & @deepikapadukone .. as you embark on a journey of life together.. sending you oh! countless fab wishes! Have fun each day – love more – and make happiness together! Ranveer you can’t ask for more – the princess is yours!! — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) November 14, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More