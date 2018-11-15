Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: The official photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are likely to be released after their North Indian style wedding ceremony. As per the latest reports, DeepVeer's wedding photos are likely to be shared at 6 pm (IST). Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a traditional Konkani ceremony at Lake Como in Italy on November 14.

Get excited as wait for the first official photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding is about to come to an end. As the social media users eagerly wait to get a glimpse of the newly-married couple, the latest buzz is that DeepVeer will share the much-awaited photos with their fans and followers at 6 pm IST.

Speaking to an entertainment daily, a source has revealed that Deepika and Ranveer are certain that they want to share their happiness and joy with their fans. During their initial discussion with the official photographer of the wedding, Vishal Punjabi from The Wedding Filmer, DeepVeer made it certain that they will release the photos after the North Indian style wedding is concluded. Therefore, the photos are likely to be released around 6 PM IST.

On being quipped about the duo’s traditional Konkani ceremony, the source stated that while Deepika opted for a red and gold ensemble by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Ranveer opted for a white dhoti-kurta by the same designer. Talking about the ceremony, the source stated that Singer Shubha Mudgal performed live while Deepika walked up to the mandap. The ceremony was then followed by lunch where all the guests were served with food on a banana leaf.

Ever since DeepVeer’s wedding ceremonies have kickstarted, fans are sitting on the edge of their seat to get their first glimpse leading to a series of memes and requests on social media. As per a report by another daily, DeepVeer are planning to share their wedding photos with a publication. The money received from that deal will go to Deepika’s foundation The Live Laugh Love Foundation.

