Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally married now! The star-couple who got hitched in Lombardy at Villa Del Balbianello at Lake Como, Italy on November 14-15, shared the beautiful photos of their dream wedding on social media.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding photos: And the star couple of Bollywood finally tied the knot on November 14 and November 15 in Lombardy at Villa Del Balbianello at Lake Como, Italy. Following Konkani and Sindhi rituals respectively, the much-loved Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh of B-Town looked stunning and happy in their wedding photos. According to sources, guests and visitors were requested to not post any photos without their approval. Infact, the camera lenses of their mobile phones were covered with stickers and wristbands were given to the guests to wear at the event that took place on November 13. From red coloured saree to the bird-shaped neck-piece, the dreamy wedding pictures of DeepVeer were shared by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the official Instagram account.

Ever since the news of DeepVeer officially sharing their wedding pictures at around 6 went viral on social media, crazy fans and infact excited celebs were waiting for the photos. Minutes after the pictures were posted on the official accounts of star-couple, the post got millions of likes. Meanwhile, ANI took to its official Twitter handle to share the first glimpse of Bollywood’s groom, Ranveer Singh’s house which is all decked up with lights for the grand event. From lighting up the streets to the special decor of the residence, the stunning photos and videos will simply remind you of all the fairytale movies you have seen in your childhood.

Take a look at the fascinating photos and videos of Simmba actor Ranveer Singh’s house that has already set the internet on fire:

Mumbai: Earlier visuals from outside the residence of Ranveer Singh. He tied the knot with Deepika Padukone in a two-day function on November 14-15 in Italy's Lombardy at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como. pic.twitter.com/yzOvvL4Rqx — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018

#WATCH: Residence of Ranveer Singh decked up in Mumbai. He tied the knot with Deepika Padukone in a two-day function on November 14-15 in Italy's Lombardy at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como. pic.twitter.com/AZoJCbWVHp — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018

