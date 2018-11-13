Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone wedding: Bollywood's IT couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set for their Sindhi-Konkani wedding at Lake Como, Italy on November 14 and 15th. Here are all the rituals and customs that are in store for them.

Bollywood’s IT couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to marry tomorrow at Lake Como Italy. The wedding destination that might remind you of all the fascinating fairytales, is all set to don the grand marriage of DeepVeer. The duo is going to tie the knot in two different types of ceremonies, one will take place according to Ranveer Singh’s Sindhi customs while the other will be according to Deepika’s Konkani Customs. Amidst all the excitement surrounding their wedding, Here are the rituals and traditions for both Konkani and Sindhi wedding.

Ranveer Singh’s Sindhi wedding rituals:

Navgrahi puja is performed on the morning of the wedding. The prayers are offered to all the nine planets. Followed by Haldi ceremony then Garo Dhaago, where a red thread is tied on both bride and groom to offer prayers to the ancestors. followed by Baarat, Jaimala, Palli Pallo where the groom’s sister ties the two knots. Then Kanyadaan ceremony is followed by Phere and finally Saptapadi where the bride has to step on the rice.

Deepika Padukone’s Konkani wedding rituals:

Udida Muhrat where black gram pulse has to be grinded by both groom and bride. Followed by Kashi Yatra where the groom has to give up worldly possessions and leave for Kashi and the bride’s father has to convince him to come back. Followed by Mandap Puja, followed by Varmala, Kanyadaan, Kasthali – Mangalsutra ceremony, Saptapadi and finally Honti Bhroche when the bride changes into saree, where she replaces half moon bindi with a full moon one to signify she is now a married woman.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More