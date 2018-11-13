Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: As Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gear to tie the knot on November 14-15, tourist entry to Lake Como has been restricted. Latest reports suggest that the venue has been closed for the public until the wedding ceremonies are over. ANI has shared photos of the wedding location on Twitter.

According to the latest buzz, Deepika and Ranveer will tie at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como in Italy. This is the same location where Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani exchanged rings with Anand Piramal. On November 12, the official Twitter account of ANI shared photos of the picturesque location on the social media platform.

Italy: Visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como in Lombardy, the venue for the wedding ceremony of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Preparations underway. pic.twitter.com/MuuBJXos50 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2018

The wedding ceremonies of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are scheduled to start from tonight, i.e November 13 with a sangeet ceremony. Latest reports suggest that singers like Harshdeep Kaur, Sanjay Das, Firoz Khan and Bobby Pathak will be performing at the sangeet ceremony. Post this, the duo will tie the knot on November 14-15 honouring each other’s traditions and customs. The wedding ceremony will be followed by two receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai respectively.

Among the guests, Bollywood guests like Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and international stars like Elton John and Madonna are expected to attend the grand yet private wedding ceremony.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have previously starred in films like Goliyo Ki Rasleela: Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

