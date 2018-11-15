Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: After Durex, another popular condom brand congratulated Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on their D-Day. The brand took to their official Twitter handle to wish happy married life to the star-couple with sweet messages.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: Well, the most adorable and sizzling couple of tinsel town, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally married. The star-couple of B-town got hitched yesterday i.e. November 14 at Villa Del Balbianello overlooking Lake Como in Italy. In a traditional Konkani ceremony, Deepika and Ranveer as per the reports chose to wear the off-white coloured outfit on their D-day as they embarked the new journey of love and togetherness. Well, the much-awaited pictures and videos of the DeepVeer wedding are still on its way but the shutterbugs could manage to click some pictures that have set the internet on fire.

Bollywood celebs and fans have already started pouring in blessings and wishes for the newly-wed. From Madhuri Dixit to Karan Johar, Nimrat Kaur, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Rautela, twitter is jam-packed with greetings. Well, you’ll be amused to know that not just celebs but popular condom brands too took to their official Twitter handle to wish Happy married life to the couple. The brand tweeted, “Here’s a few options for you to wear on your D-Day” Giving few options to the star-couple, the Manforce company posted a photo with a tagline, “Dear DeepVeer, the wardrobe’s ready.”

Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh who is the former ambassador of Durex received wishes from the condom company with a sweet message stating, “we have got you covered.” The company posted a blue-coloured photo with a tagline, “Congrats Deepika and Ranveer for officially putting a ring on it.”

