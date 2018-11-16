Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: Entertainment journalist, author and film expert Miss Malini congratulated Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with a cute video on the social networking site Instagram. With the video, Miss Malini wrote Wow! the way he looks at her. The video and caption was a perfect gift for the celebrity couple.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Thursday married each other following the Sindhi rituals. The much-awaited celebrity wedding took place at Lake Como in Italy. The wedding was very much private and the duo shared the moments of joy with memorable photos on the photo sharing application Instagram. Bollywood celebrities and Ranveer-Deepika showered the wishes on the newly wedded couple with posts and messages. Film expert, author and entertainment journalist miss Malini congratulated the couple with a throwback video in which Ranveer Singh is looking at Deepika Padukone in a lovable manner. With the video, Miss Malini wrote Wow! the way he looks at her.

The cute throwback video consists a few clips in which Ranveer is looking into Deepika’s eyes and trying to tell and express his feelings for her. The video was shared and liked by thousands of DeepVeer fans on the social networking sites Twitter and Instagram.

Earlier the day, the bride, Deepika, shared a photo of her wedding dressed in a red-golden lehenga and heavy olden ornaments, while the groom, Ranveer, was looking handsome in a white sherwani. The photograph is as cute as the adorable couple and the shutterbugs clicked them while whispering in each other ears.

