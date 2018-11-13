Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known to turn heads with his wacky style statement. Be it donning a lehenga or dressing like a firecracker, the actor has time and again proved that he is not afraid to wear his heart out on his sleeve. But the question that is looming large on everyone's minds is that would the actor go out of the box even with his wedding trousseau?!

From dressing like a literal patakhaa, donning a lehenga to wearing as many colours as he possibly can, Ranveer Singh has the most wackiest style in Bollywood and he is proud of it. Whenever the powerhouse performer makes an appearance, he makes sure to turn heads and make the onlookers wonder, ‘How did he carry it off to effortlessly?’. Well, that’s Ranveer Singh for you and he is loved as he is.

Known to wear his heart on his sleeve, it would be right to wonder what Ranveer Singh would don on his wedding day. So much so, that social media users have flooded the internet with memes on Ranveer’s potential outfit.

Have a look at Ranveer Singh’s wackiest outfits:

However, if the latest reports are to believed, the Bollywood’s it couple would be donning Sabyasachi creations on their big day just like celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, popularly known as Virushka.

Interestingly, Deepika Padukone dropped a hint that she will be wearing a Sabyasachi creation on her Nandi puja that was held in Bengaluru. Donning an orange suit with golden earrings, Deepika looked absolutely stunning in her first wedding function.

In a video shared by celebrity photographer Yogen Shah from the day Deepika and Ranveer left for Lake Como, Italy, their crew can be seen carrying a Sabyasachi bag, hinting that the duo might don the designer’s ensemble on their big day.

Latest reports suggest that Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding rituals will start with a sangeet ceremony on November 13 followed by two wedding ceremonies on November 14 and 15, honouring each other’s tradition. The duo will then host a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on November 28, which was earlier speculated to take place on December 1.

