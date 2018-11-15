Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: As Bollywood's Bajirao Mastani aka Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot at Lake Como in Italy on November 14, Deepika's cousin had the sweetest welcome message for the actor. In his message posted on Twitter, he welcomed Ranveer into the family and stated that the actor has dethroned him as the filmiest member of the Padukone family.

After the ceremony concluded, Amit took to his official Twitter account to welcome the superstar to the Padukone family and stated that he has dethroned Amit as the filmiest member. In his tweet, he further added that he has never Deepika happier and she deserves no less.

Take a look at the heartwarming message here:

Magical week, steeped purely in love. Fairy-tale union of the two most kind, beautiful souls. @RanveerOfficial Welcome to the fam! you've dethroned me as filmiest, but I'll cope 😉🤗 @deepikapadukone Never seen you happier; you deserve no less! 😘 #ladkiwale #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/RaT86A9QXw — Amit Padukone (@APadukone) November 14, 2018

Despite tight security around the location, the photos from DeepVeer’s wedding ceremony leaked last night. In the photos going viral on social media, Ranveer can be seen donning a white and golden kurta pyjama while Deepika can be seen hiding her red and golden wedding attire from the media glare. With no photos being released by the couple as of yet, social media users are eager to get their hands of the first official photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as a married couple.

Post the traditional Konkani wedding ceremony, the duo will tie the knot today on November 15 once again in a traditional Sindhi ceremony. This will be f0llowed by two wedding receptions held in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively.

As per the reception invite that has been leaked on social media, DeepVeer has said no to gifts and have requested their friends and relatives to donate to Deepika’s foundation The Live Laugh Foundation.

