Ever since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced their wedding date, every single detail related to their wedding is grabbing eyeballs. The latest buzz is that the Padmaavat actor who is known for her classy accessories style is leaving no stone unturned to choose her jewellery for her wedding and it's the expensive cost of her jewellery which is doing the rounds on the Internet. There are reports the would-be-bride who has shopped a costly mangalsutra.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding is the hot scoop of the tinsel town. Be it their wedding venue, attires each and every detail is grabbing attention. Undoubtedly, the wedding is expected to be an expensive one and the amount of their wedding-related items has already started doing the rounds on the Internet. The latest one is about Deepika Padukone’s mangalsutra. As per reports, Deepika Padukone who has already done shopping for her mangalsutra containing a solitaire costs a whopping amount of Rs 20 lakh.

Not just that, the Bajirao Mastani actor Deepika Padukone has spent around Rs 1 crore on the entire jewellery.

Deepika Padukone who is known for her impeccable and elegant choice of accessories, a report has suggested that Deepika and Ranveer have chosen the silver jewellery over gold or platinum for their wedding. Deepika Padukone has also bought a chain for her would-be Ranveer from a leading jewellery store at Andheri in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to exchange their wedding vows in this month at Lake Como in Italy. The wedding will take place in two traditions i.e. Kannada and Sindhi. Only a few days back, a Nandi puja was organised at Deepika’s Bengaluru residence to begin the pre-wedding ceremonies.

The much-in-love couple started dating each other six years ago. Recently, the duo took to Instagram to share their wedding card and wedding dates. The adorable couple has never failed to give relationship goals. Their PDAs on social media or public is not hidden from anyone.

The duo has always been spotted together showering love on each other. Check out the photographs where the two can be seen enjoying their own time.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh featured together in Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon ki Rasleela: Ramleela and Padmaavat. Deepika Padukone has also bagged a Meghna Gulzar’s untitled project based on the acid victim survivor of 2006 Laxmi Aggarwal.

