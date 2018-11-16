Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: Bollywood's it couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have tied the knot in a fairytale wedding at Lake Como in Italy. Speaking about the wedding, the man who captured the ceremony Errikos Andreou has stated that DeepVeer's wedding was made of dreams. Shared just a few hours ago, the photos have taken social media by storm.

As Bollywood’s picture-perfect couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally tied the knot, the duo has proved that true love does exist. From stealing hearts with their on-screen chemistry to making the fans go gaga over just the way Ranveer looks at his ladylove off-screen, they are undoubtedly one of the most-loved couples of Bollywood. After sending the Internet in a frenzy with their wedding photos, their wedding photographer Errikos Andreou has ended the silence.

Sharing the duo’s photo on his official Instagram account, Errikos congratulated the couple and stated that their wedding was indeed made of dreams. Looking at the photos, which have taken social media by storm and are making everyone go weak in the knees, we can surely say that DeepVeer’s wedding looks like it is made of dreams.

Received almost 5 million and 3.3 million likes already, the comment section under the photo have been flooded with congratulatory messages. Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and many more have showered their congratulatory messages on the couple.

After the photo has been posted, attention has been drawn to intricacies of Deepika Padukone’s wedding outfit designed by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. From the ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhav’ written on her pallu to her huge diamond ring, the diva’s look is winning hearts of fashion critics and social media users.

As per latest reports, DeepVeer will head to their honeymoon post their wedding ceremony now. The couple will host two wedding receptions in Bengaluru on November 21 and in Mumbai on November 2018 respectively.

