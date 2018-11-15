Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally officially married now and the photographs are out. The couple has shared the photographs on their Instagram official handle from their Italy wedding. The couple looks beautiful in this first glimpse. The two much-in-love couple can be seen whispering in each other ears. This photographs is too adorable to miss on the Internet today. Check out the photos.

Finally, the wait is over, the newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared the photographs from their wedding. She has shared two photographs from her Konkani and Sindhi wedding. In the photographs, the adorable couple looks beautiful as they happily posed for the cameras. In the first photograph, dressed in red-golden lehenga and heavy golden ornaments she looks beautiful bride, while Ranveer also looks handsome in his white sherwani. The photograph is too adorable to miss on the Internet today as the couple can be seen whispering in each other ears.

Seeing them together as husband and wife is a pleasant sight for their fans and the likes on their post is a proof. Within 10 minutes this photograph has received 106,999 likes, owing to her massive popularity among the followers. However, Ranveer Singh’s photograph has received 821, 857 likes, so far.

In another photograph, Deepika donned all red Sabyasachi creation while Ranveer Singh also coordinated with DP in red.

The couple dated each other for six years and are now officially married now after exchanging their wedding vows in a Sindhi tradition on November 15, 2018. On November 14, 2018 the couple got married in Konkani tradition.

The wedding was a grand and fun-filled event. Several photographs and videos are surfacing on social media from the wedding where the relatives of the groom side can be seen enjoying the big fat wedding ceremony.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will host two receptions. In Mumbai, the couple will host a reception at Grand Hyatt on November 28. On November 21, the reception will take place in Bengaluru at Leela.

As per sources, the reason behind choosing Leela, Bangalore DP ’s love for renowned Italian restaurant of New York, Le Cirque which goes by the name Le Cirque Signature. The restaurant in NYC and their franchise in Bengaluru drew Deepika to The Leela. Her mother has also tasted the food 2-3 times. The food will be pre-dominantly South Indian though. They will check into the hotel on 20th and check out on 22nd November.

