Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding photos and videos: The most awaited celebrity wedding of the year, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally got hitched in the Konkani style at their picturesque location Lake Como in Italy. Both the actors have kept their wedding an extremely private affair and have asked guests and family members not to take photos and put them various social media handles. However, some leaked photos and videos of DeepVeer’s marriage have now started surfacing. In the latest, some photos of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone family have surfaced, however, the pictures are not absolutley clear but they still give the glimpse of Deepika Padukone and her look at her wedding.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have set their Italy wedding in two different styles. The couple got hitched on Wednesday in Konkani style while on Thursday, November 15, they will get marry according to Sindhi style. Apart from their Italy celebrations, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will host two receptions in India. One will take place on November 21 in Bengaluru and the other one will take place on November 28 in Mumbai. Meanwhile, for those fans who can’t wait anymore to witness the first glimpse of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, take a look at these photos and videos.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh enjoyed a lot at their mehendi and sangeet ceremony as part of their pre-wedding celebrations. Ranveer Singh entertained the guests and himself too by playing dhol for his wife-to-be and also sung Tune Maari Entriyaan for Deepika Padukone. The bride-to-be on Tuesday also sung songs for Ranveer Singh from his films like Befikre and others.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been dating for 6 years and it is after that they finally decided to get married. The couple almost a month ago had announced the dates of their wedding by taking it to social media and said that they will be getting married on November 14, 15 in Italy. While it has been day 2 of DeepVeer wedding, there is no official photo from Deepika Padukone or Ranveer Singh’s wedding which has surfaced so far.

