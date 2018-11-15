Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding photos: Finally and finally that wait is over and the adorable couple has finally shared the first photos of their Lake Como Italy wedding. Both the actors took to their Instagram and shared two photos, which are from their Konkani and Sindhi marriage.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding photos: Finally and finally that wait is over and the adorable couple has finally shared the first photos of their Italy wedding. Both the actors took to their Instagram and shared two photos, which are from their Konkani and Sindhi marriage. The couple blossoms nothing less than a pair of ross together in what appears to be their Sindhi marriage photo, whereas in another photo, both appear as the happiest bride and groom together, as they pose for the camera while getting married in Konkani style. Fans, Bollywood celebs all have been waiting for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh official photos since the day of celebrations in Italy, however, the couple kept their wedding an extremely private affair and did not allow anyone — guests or family members — to share wedding photos on Instagram.

It was on Wednesday evening when a number of pictures had surfaced and went viral on social media as paparazzi managed to get few clicks to give us a blurry yet first glimpse of the big fat Indian celebrity wedding, took place at Lake Como in Italy. The couple planned their marriage in two different cultures, Konkani and Sindhi, in order to respect each other’s tradition and values. Konkani style marriage took place on Wednesday while Sindhi wedding was held today.

Earlier on Tuesday, the couple had a blast pre-wedding celebrations were one of the topmost Bollywood performers including Harshdeep Kaur and Shobha Mudgal. Reports say that during the pre-wedding celebrations, an emotional Deepika Padukone almost broke down when Ranveer Singh walked up to her and hold her into her arms. The couple decided to get married after dating each other for 6 years. DeepVeer had announced their wedding dates by taking it to Twitter almost a month ago.

