Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding photos: One of the most awaited Bollywood marriage of the year Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is underway in Italy. It's a two-day wedding where the couple will get hitched in two different styles. Meanwhile, a number of photos have recently surfaced of DeepVeer's wedding and are going viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding photos: One of the most awaited Bollywood marriage of the year Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is underway in Italy. It’s a two-day wedding where the couple will get hitched in two different styles. On Wednesday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally exchanged the wedding vows in the Konkani traditional style and tomorrow they will get married in the Sindhi style. DeepVeer has kept their wedding an extremely private affair and has requested guests and family members not to take any photos of the wedding and put them on social media.

However, even the couple has tried everything to not get insights leaked from their wedding ceremony, a number of photos have recently surfaced from their Italy wedding destination giving the first glimpse of how the venue was decorated and a birds-eye view of the couple. In one of the photos which have surfaced from DeepVeer’s Italy wedding shows how the dining area at the wedding venue was decorated and also some photos of Deepika and Ranveer giving a glimpse of DeepVeer look at their wedding. Check out these photos.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been dating for 6 years and finally decided to get married this year. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan and a couple of other celebrities have also arrived in Italy to attend the big fan Indian wedding. Apart from their Italy functions, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be hosting two receptions in India. The first reception is expected to take place on November 21 in Bengaluru and other in Mumbai on November 28.

The couple has strictly prohibited any guest or even the family members to take any photographs of the functions and are keeping their marriage a completely private affair, far away from media and limelight.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More