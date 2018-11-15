Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding photos: After a long wait, DeepVeer's Lake Como Italy wedding pictures are out after both the actors took to their Instagram and released their first photos of getting married as a treat to their fans who have been waiting all this while, ever since their wedding celebrations began. Celebrity filmmaker Karan Johar has been among the first ones to wish the adorable couple on their marriage.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding photos: After a long wait, DeepVeer’s Lake Como Italy wedding pictures are out after both the actors took to their Instagram and released their first photos of getting married as a treat to their fans who have been waiting all this while, ever since their wedding celebrations began. DeepVeer has shared the same photos on their Instagram account, giving us a glimpse of their both Konkani and Sindhi style marriage, which held respectively on November 14 and 15 in Italy. Moments after the first official photos have been released by the adorable couple, celebrity director Karan Johar is among the first ones who has wished the couple. Karan Johar took to Twitter and said its full of pyaar wala pictures. He added that for those who do not have a life partner gives us the very haiiiiiiiii wala feeling! Although he wished the couple love and happiness forever.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in two different styles — Konkani and Sindhi — at picturesque Lake Como in Italy. The couple kept their wedding an extremely private affair and did not allow anyone, be it was their guests or the family members to take photographs of them getting hitched during all the celebrations and kept a no social media policy. However, on Wednesday, some hazy, blur photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh surfaced and went viral on social media as the paparazzi finally managed to click some glimpse of the big fat Indian Bollywood wedding.

Love and happiness forever…..these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don’t have a life partner it’s a very “haiiiiiiiii” wala feeling! https://t.co/h1dtYel2be — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2018

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Italy marriage was being considered the next big thing in Bollywood after last year’s Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s marriage. Fans have been waiting for so long to get the first glimpse their wedding photos but it is only after their all the rituals and traditions, the couple released official wedding photos.

