Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding photos: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone finally got hitched in Konkani style at picturesque Lake Como in Italy on Wednesday. As fans await the photos from DeepVeer's wedding, some photos and videos from the wedding have started appearing. Take a look at them.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding photos: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone finally got hitched in Konkani style at picturesque Lake Como in Italy on Wednesday. The couple has planned their wedding in two different styles, one in Konkani and the other in Sindhi, in order to follow each other’s beliefs and tradition. DeepVeer will get married on November 15 in Sindhi style and fans now cannot wait anymore to see their first photos. Well, there are no official photos from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh but some leaked photos have now started surfacing on social media, giving us the first glimpse of the big far wedding.

The photos and videos which have leaked on social media give us the glimpse of Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone, Ranveer Singh, both actors families, other guests arriving at the venue or enjoying the function. Fans have been waiting since day 1 of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Italy wedding taking place at Lake Como but the couple has kept a no social media policy and are not putting any pictures from their wedding on any social media handles. While fans wait for official wedding photos, take a look at the photo of the father of Deepika Padukone and other pictures from the Italy wedding.

Reports suggest that the couple has even asked the guest, families at the wedding not to put out photos on social media handles as they want their marriage time an extremely private affair. Earlier on Tuesday, reports say that the couple had requested singer Harshdeep Kaur who had put out a photo from DeepVeer’s wedding giving us the glimpse of the venue along with her husband. Within hours, the photo was found deleted. Reports later suggested that DeepVeer had asked Harshdeep to delete the photo from her Instagram but it was too late as the photo had already gone viral.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will host two grand receptions in India once they are back from Italy. The first function will take place on November 21 in Bengaluru and November 28 in Mumbai.

