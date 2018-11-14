One of the most happening weddings of Bollywood industry has happened today and now, our favourites Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are a husband and wife. As of now, the curiosity of fans rose to the sky and everyone is eagerly waiting for them to share glimpses of them as a lawfully wedded couple. Here are the most awaited looks of Ranveer Singh, in a groom's outfit.

One of the most happening weddings in Bollywood industry has happened today and now, our favourites Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now a husband and wife. The much-awaited wedding finally took place today in the Konkani tradition, which perhaps belongs to Deepika’s belief. There have been various speculations regarding their marriage and wedding arrangements, guests, rituals and etc but no concrete details came.

As of now, the curiosity of fans rose to the sky and everyone is eagerly waiting for them to share glimpses of them as a lawfully wedded couple. But, all in vain as DeepVeer did not let any of the stills out. We have got your back here and are feeding with all the wedding updates. Here are the most awaited looks of Ranveer Singh, in a groom’s outfit. Looking breathtaking, the hottest groom is swaying fans. Take a look:

Many of the reports already predicted that the bride and the bridegroom with wear white and golden for their marriage. But now that we have proof of it, we are loving it. The handsome hunk is looking dashing as ever in this photo with his heavy moustache. No wonder he has melted so many hearts until now. We are busy wondering that if the groom is let alone winning so many hearts, what will the beautiful bride Deepika do to us?

Well, until that happens and you get to see the dreamy bride and bridegroom, we have some photos from the beautiful wedding destination. Have a look:

