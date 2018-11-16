One of the most loved and adored couples of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally tied the knot. Soon after the couple shared their wedding photos, social media users flooded the timelines with hilarious memes that are leaving everyone in splits. Deepika and Ranveer's wedding photos have taken social media by storm and are trending on all platforms.

After much anticipation, the official wedding photos of Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally out. As soon as the photos were released, it took social media by storm and started going viral in no time. Released just a few hours ago, the photos have already garnered 4.8 million and 3.2 million respectively. While the bigwigs of Bollywood shower their congratulatory wishes and fans gush over their adorable photos, social media users have started a meme fest on social media.

From cracking jokes on Ranveer’s willingness to wear a lehenga and excitement on the big day to speculating whether Deepika’ex beau Ranbir Kapoor would be singing Channa Mereya now, the hilarious memes are tickling everyone’s funny bones.

Have a look at the photos posted by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on social media:

Here’s how social media users are reacting to their wedding photos:

When Ranveer wanted to wear Deepika's jewellery and she gives him.

#DeepVeerWedding pic.twitter.com/Op8ZsFHQkn — Ritik (@_alreadytook) November 15, 2018

Can I just add that the Bhavnani family and Padukone family look remarkably chic, elegant, well-coordinated, stylish and sophisticated! #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/Yus5N3shie — #DeepVeerKiShaadi 👰🏻 (@BollyFanWood) November 14, 2018

*me watching ppl getting excited about #DeepVeerWedding on my timeline* pic.twitter.com/IEe8x1C4OU — AADIL (@SatanClaus__) November 15, 2018

Who said Infinity Wars was the biggest crossover: #DeepVeerKiShaadi

Oppo and Vivo

Kotak Bank and Axis Bank

Nerolac Paints and Asian Paints

Make My Trip and Go Ibibo pic.twitter.com/iVCH61Mmjf — Vaibhav (@Y_Bhaw2) November 15, 2018

If you don't post ranveer & dipika's Marrige pic on your

Social accounts#DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/wP4viVhv1N — आयुष कोठारी (@_rehnedo_) November 15, 2018

Ranveer : Reception main ham tumhare sare EX ko bulaayenge..#DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/IdCU4pFMvS — ગુજ્જુ રોકસ😎 (@gohel_smith) November 15, 2018

Singing channa meereya in the background 😹 #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/wjlxaKk2nu — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) November 15, 2018

From celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and many other Bollywood celebrities have showered their congratulatory wishes on the adorable couple. Post their wedding at Lake Como in Italy, Deepika and Ranveer will host two wedding receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai respectively.

On the professional front, the duo has starred together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films like Goliyo Ki Rasleela: Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Post this, Ranveer Singh will be seen upcoming films like Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt, Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev’s biopic 83 and magnum opus Takht co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s next, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More