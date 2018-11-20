Bollywood newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the most talked couple of the tinsel town. After their wedding, the couple has shared the photographs on their Instagram to share with the fans. In the photographs, the duo looks beautiful together in every click of the camera.

After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding, the social media is flooded with their photographs. Deepika Padukone also took to her Instagram to share some lovely photographs from her Konkani wedding. In the photographs, the much-in-love couple looks super adorable in every click of the cameraperson. Deepika Padukone looks beautiful in her Sabyasachi’s red creation. From her choora to heavy gold jewellery, she looks like every inch of Indian gorgeous perfect bride. She walks with utmost elegance.

The dove-eyed actor’s charming smile has added more grace in her appearance. Soon after her photograph, the comments section was bombarded with compliments. Due to her massive fan following, she has received 4,670 likes on her photographs.

We just can’t gushing over these precious photographs and can’t contain our excitement to look at more photos.

Ranveer Singh has also shared some set of photographs. Check out these mesmerising clicks.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in Konkan and Sindhi wedding on November 14 and 15, 2018 of this year respectively at Lake Como Palace in Italy. The couple dated each other for almost six years but have been tight- lipped about their relationship for a long time. They kept their marriage quite secretive from the media glare.

The couple will be hosting their two receptions on November 21 and December 1, 2018 in Bengaluru and Mumbai respectively.

