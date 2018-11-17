Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding photos: Here is another picture of DeepVeer from their chooda ceremony that has hit the photo-sharing platform Instagram. The happiness on their faces shows how excited the couple is. In their chooda ceremony, Ranveer can seen donning a green kurta pyjama with white shoes and Deepika is seen wearing a traditional maroon outfit.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding photos: Everyone on social media is undoubtedly obsessed with the newlywed couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. After the pair uploaded the first two photos of their wedding, their fans are now more curious to see their more pictures. Though the couple was a little secretive about their wedding, still their fans have not left any stone unturned to shower their love on the newlywed.

Now, the couple’s picture from their chooda ceremony has gone viral and is creating buzz on Instagram. The newlywed seems to enjoy their time with their near and dear ones in the picture with sparkling smiles on everyone’s face. Ranveer seems to carry a green kurta with a fully traditional printed jacket. Meanwhile, complimenting each others outfit, Deepika is wearing fully embroidered printed traditional dress. With a subtle makeup and a simple neckpiece, the Bride seems to enjoy the ceremony to the fullest.

Deepika and Ranveer are expected to return to Mumbai day after tomorrow and will then head to Bengaluru for their reception and later in Mumbai at the end of the month. Ranveer will be soon returning back to his work, taking forward the promotions of his upcoming film Simmba.

