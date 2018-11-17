Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Wedding photos: Just a few hours ago, Bollywood's renowned casting director Shanoo Sharma took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures of Deepika and Ranveer's Haldi ceremony that took place a couple of days ago. In the pictures, Ranveer is looking the happiest and grooviest groom ever.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Wedding photos: The trend was set by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who tied the knot in a secret affair and it took a couple of days for the fans to finally witness the adorable picture of the couple on several social media platforms. Lately, we have seen another couple following the footsteps of the two and they are nobody else, but newlywed Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Before November 15, the fans were dying waiting for the first glimpse of their favourite B-town celebrity couple and the moment Ranveer and Deepika posted the first-ever picture from their wedding ceremony, it was just too hard to take our eyes off.

Now, as the couple has finally allowed the family and friends to share the pictures of the private affair, several photos are making their way to different social media platforms. Just a few hours ago, Bollywood’s renowned casting director Shanoo Sharma took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures of Deepika and Ranveer’s Haldi ceremony that took place a couple of days ago. In the pictures, Ranveer is looking the happiest and grooviest groom ever. Don’t believe us just take a look at the pictures shared by the Shanoo.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14, 2018, in Konkani tradition while the couple exchanged vows on November 15 in Sindhi style. The couple dated each other for over six years and have always been the most celebrated couple of the tinsel town. Here are some of the other mesmerising photos that have been sending the fans into a frenzy ever since they have made their way to several social media platforms.

