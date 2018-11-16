Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding photo: Nitasha Gaurav, Ranveer's stylist has shared a new picture from DeepVeer's wedding on her Instagram page. The new photo features friends and family with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh standing in the middle. The new picture of Deepveer is trending on the internet and liked by thousands of their fans.

Another picture from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding took the internet by storm on Friday. The new picture was shared by Ranveer’s stylist Nitasha Gaurav on her Instagram page. In the picture, the Bollywood actors are all with their family and friends. The picture appears to be taken after Deepika and Ranveer’s Konkani wedding, which happened on November 14. In the picture, Deepika and Ranveer are standing between with their mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani and other baraatis who attended their wedding in Italy. With the picture, Nitasha Gaurav wrote, “Us and ours.” The new picture of Deepveer is trending on the internet and liked by thousands of their fans.

