Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding photos: One of the much-awaited celebrity wedding of the year, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has finally taken place at Lake Como in Italy. Following the wedding of one of Bollywood's most adorable couple, a photo of Deepika Padukone is getting viral on social media which appears to be from the Naandi Puja which took place in Bengaluru.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding photos: One of the much-awaited celebrity wedding of the year, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, has finally taken place at Lake Como in Italy and the couple is currently the talk of the town. Every minute detail of their wedding ceremony, be it costumes, cutlery used during the marriage, the venue, who all attended the wedding functions, who wore what, what songs were played during the sangeet and mehendi ceremony and the list just doesn’t end. The couple after keeping their fans waiting for too long on Thursday finally put out their first wedding photos on their respective Instagram and gave the moment their fans were finally waiting for.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh both took to their Instagram and shared two pictures of their wedding, giving us the glimpse of both Konkani and Sindhi style marriage, which took place at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. The couple kept their marriage extremely private affairs and did not even allow their guests and family members to take their photographs. In one such instance, they asked celebrity singer Harshdeep Kaur, who was attending their wedding and also performed, to delete a photo she had uploaded on Instagram along with her husband.

While the couple is currently the talk of the town, another photo of Deepika Padukone is getting viral on social media where is she sitting with her family members in Bengaluru. The photo according to reports is from the Nundy puja, which had taken place in the presence of her family members in Bengaluru, a couple of days before the wedding.

Once back from Italy, expected on November 18, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will host two reception for guests and close associates. As per B-town buzz, one will take place in Bengaluru on November 21 and the other one will take place in Mumbai on November 28. Check out some other photos of DeepVeer which went viral on social media.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More