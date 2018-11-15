Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding photos: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Thursday married each other according to the Sindhi rituals. Both of them were looking perfect in the wedding red color outfit appeared as the happiest bride and groom together. On this special occasion, Tweeple extended their wishes to the couple.

Actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Thursday tied the wedding knot in Sindhi style in Italy’s Lake Como and their wedding photos took the internet by storm. The men were wearing red pagdis while the women were donning the red and pink color outfits. The baratis (guests) entered the ceremony, dancing on Bollywood numbers. Deepika wore a dupatta that had the blessing Sada Saubhagyavati Bhavah inscribed on it in gold letters. On Wednesday, both the actors married according to the Konkani traditions and today Deepika and Ranveer promised each other to live together after performing the Sindhi rituals.

Fans and Bollywood celebs waited eagerly for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh official photos since the day of celebrations in Italy. Both of them were looking perfect in the wedding red color outfit appeared as the happiest bride and groom together. “Dear Deepika and Ranveer, badhaai ho on this wonderful journey, as you build your new lives together… Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness,” FIlm critic Taran Adarsh congratulated the couple on Twitter.

On this beautiful occasion, Twitterati pour out wishes on the Bollywood couple:

