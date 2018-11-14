Bollywood sweethearts Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are officially husband and wife now. They had tied the knot this morning on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como Italy. The two were dating for 6 years and finally made their wedding announcement in October this year.

Bollywood sweethearts Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are officially husband and wife now. They had tied the knot this morning on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como Italy. The two were dating for 6 years and finally made their wedding announcement in October this year. As the festivities are finally over the pictures are flooding in from their wedding. In the pictures, Ranveer Singh is donning a traditional white kurta pajama whereas Deepika is dressed in a Sabyasachi white- golden saree. She has complemented her bridal look with an elegantly tied up bun with gajra. The two got hitched around 11 am at Lake Como, Italy and will be having a Sindhi wedding tomorrow.

The couple will be soon returning to India for their star-studded reception in Bangalore and Mumbai on November 21 and 28 respectively. On the occasion of their wedding reception, the duo has asked the guests to not get gifts but rather donate for Deepika Padukone’s NGO. Take a look at their Wedding pictures here:

As per reports Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan had to report for the wedding at 9 Am today. But as there are no pictures, we are not sure if they turned up for the duo’s wedding or not. Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. DeepVeer met for the first time on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gooliyo ki Rasleela: Ram Leela.

