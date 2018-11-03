Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's pre-wedding ceremonies have been kickstarted. Deepika Padukone's family organised Nandi puja at her Bengaluru's house. Several photographs are doing the rounds on the internet from the same where Deepika Padukone can be seen happily posing with her close friends and family members.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s pre-wedding ceremonies have been kickstarted. The family chose to begin the celebrations with an auspicious Nandi puja at Deepika’s residence in Bengaluru. Various photographs of Deepika Padukone from the puja are surfacing on social media . In the photograph, dressed in Shaleena Nathani’s traditional outfit, she looks gorgeous as ever. She wore a saffron salwar suit with a matching dupatta and managed to look beautiful. The minimal accessories with large size of earrings rounded perfectly complemented her ensemble. She kept her hair tied in a bun and with a dewy makeup, she rounded her look out perfectly.

According to the tradition, a few days before the wedding, the Nandi puja is performed at the groom and bride’s houses. A coconut is placed on top of a kalash (copper pot) which is filled with holy water marks at the start of the wedding celebrations. The filled kalash symbolises a vessel full of ‘amrit’ or nectar of life.

It is a belief that the first invitation of the wedding is offered to God to seek his blessings in order to bless the couple with a life of abundance, good health and longevity.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone all set to get married this month in Lake Como in Italy. The wedding function will take place on two dates i.e. are November 14 and November 15. The couple will be exchanging vows in two different traditions i.e. Kannada and Sindhi traditions.

