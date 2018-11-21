Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding reception Bengaluru: The couple has reached the Reception destination – Bengaluru for heading their tonight show with their near and dear ones. The guests are expected maximum from Deepika's family as Prakash Padukone, father of Deepika has a big friend circle. The Leela Palace has been finalised for Reception which is particularly from Deepika's choice.

it's now the time for the Reception party

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding reception Bengaluru: Finally after so many ceremonies of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding, it’s now the time for the Reception party. The newlywed has already reached the hometown of the bride–Bengaluru and are gearing up for the show tonight. Pictures of the couple waving from their residence have already flooded social media in every aspect. According to the reports, the reception will be held at the Leela Palace in Bengaluru.

It is also said that the bride’s mother Ujjala is personally supervising all the arrangements like – food, guest list and other details. It is also said that most of the guests are expected from Deepika’s family as Prakash Padukone –Deepika’s father has a huge friend circle.

The couple seems very punctual and organised in terms of uploading pictures. Starting from uploading their invitation cards to their wedding pictures. All of these pictures are uploaded at the same time. Yesterday, the newlywed uploaded some more pictures of their wedding to share their happiness with their friends and fans. Many celebrities like – Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha also expressed their love for the couple on social media. Taking the trend forward, the couple will be wearing Sabyasachi outfits for the Reception party as well. It is also reported that the food will be lavishly served in a South Indian cuisine.

