As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh opted for outfits designed by famous fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for their wedding, and also for all their post-wedding appearances, it is rumoured that they will yet again go with the same designer for the Bengaluru reception.

Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently in Deepika’s hometown Bangalore for their wedding reception. The celebrations will start around 7 pm at The Leela Palace Hotel. As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh opted for outfits designed by famous fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for their wedding, and also for all their post-wedding appearances, it is rumoured that they will yet again go with the same designer for the Bengaluru reception.

Yesterday, November 21, 2018, the duo made a stylish appearance in colour coordinated clothes at the Mumbai airport as they left for Bengaluru. After reaching Deepika’s hometown, they took to their official Instagram handle to share pictures from their lavish wedding ceremonies in Italy on November 14 and 15. The couple waved at their fans who had come to see them from Deepika’s residence where they were accompanied by Prakash Padukone, Ujjala Padukone and Anisha Padukone. Later in the evening, photos from Deepika’s penthouse, surfaced on social media which was beautifully lit up to welcome the newlywed couple. Take a look at the wedding reception venue here:

After Bengaluru, the Ram Leela actors have organised another star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai. The Mumbai reception will take place at Grand Hyatt from 8 pm onwards on November 28, 2018. Here is the first look of the wedding reception:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More