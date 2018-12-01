Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding reception: It has been days since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in Italy, however, the couple is still keeping busy with their post-wedding functions. After throwing huge post-wedding bashes in Banglore and Mumbai, the newly-wed is now hosting another reception for their B-town buddies and what else to expect than glamour.

A few minutes ago, the couple shared their looks from the reception and we can bet that it is one of the most glamorous of all.

Ranveer Singh is, as usual, looking dapper in a black tuxedo while Deepika is looking the hottest bride ever in a red shimmery gown. The picture has already gone viral on several social media platforms and just believe us that the couple is leaving fans with some major wedding goals. The post hs already sent movie buffs and followers into a frenzy and only DeepVeer can afford to look this classy. Before we say much, take a look at the pictures:

Well, DeepVeer’s Mumbai wedding reception is expected to be a grand celebrity event and some of the A-listed actors are expected to mark their presence. Till now, Kalki Koechlin, Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi posed to the shutterbugs as they arrived at the venue. As per reports Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan are soon to attend the starry affair. Here are some of the pictures from the event:

