Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally officially married now. Due to no photo policy, no clear glimpses have come up till now, however, there are some videos and photos are doing the rounds from a far away view. There is one interesting photograph from the Sindhi ceremony where relatives can be seen tearing his clothes as a part of the tradition.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are officially married now after exchanging their wedding vows in a Sindhi tradition on November 15, 2018. The wedding was a grand and fun-filled event. Several photographs and videos are surfacing on social media from the wedding where the relatives of the groom side can be seen enjoying the big fat wedding. ceremony.

An interesting latest photograph is doing the rounds on social media where the relatives of groom Ranveer Singh can be seen tearing his clothes as a part of the Sindhi tradition, as per a Pinkvilla report.

There are other unseen photographs from the wedding which can be your favourite past time and are a pleasant sight to behold.

#WATCH: Latest visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, the wedding venue of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh, in Italy's Lombardy. pic.twitter.com/kICPHl4sxE — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will host two receptions. In Mumbai, the couple will host a reception at Grand Hyatt on November 28. On November 21, the reception will take place in Bengaluru at Leela.

As per sources, the reason behind choosing Leela, Bangalore DP ’s love for renowned Italian restaurant of New York, Le Cirque which goes by the name Le Cirque Signature. The restaurant in NYC and their franchise in Bengaluru drew Deepika to The Leela. Her mother has also tasted the food 2-3 times. The food will be pre-dominantly South Indian though. They will check into the hotel on 20th and check out on 22nd November.

The much-in-love couple dated for almost six years and have been tight-lipped about their relationship.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has bagged a Meghna Gulzar’s untitled project based on an acid victim survivor Laxmi, 2006. She will also be producing the movie. While Ranveer Singh Simmba will release on December 28, 2018. Post their wedding Ranveer will be reportedly, moving to Deepika’s apartment in Prabhadevi.

