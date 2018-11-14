Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: The big fat Indian wedding is set to take place today at Lake Como, Italy. A few details from Deepika and Ranveer's sangeet and mehndi ceremonies are coming out. For instance, Ranveer Singh made a grand entry to his Gunday song Tune Maari Entriyaan and that Deepika danced to London Thumakda.

The Bollywood duo Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently celebrating their two-day wedding festivities in Italy will be tying the knot today on November 14 at Casta Diva Resort and Spa in Lake Como. However, photos may be elusive, but a few details from Deepika and Ranveer’s sangeet and mehndi ceremonies are coming out. Such as Ranveer Singh made a grand entry to his Gunday song Tune Maari Entriyaan and that Deepika danced to London Thumakda.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the duo had gone to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Mumbai residence to invite him to their wedding ceremony. Deepika and Ranveer both met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gooliyo Ki Rasslela: Ram Leela. According to reports it is being said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shah Rukh Khan, and Farah Khan will reach Lake Como, Italy at 9:00 am GMT+1. Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone rose to fame with her film Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

The big fat Indian wedding will be attended by close friends and family of 45 people. It is being said that the three-layer security measures at the event location have been compared to that which are provided for world leaders. Drone interceptors, guests to wear special wrist bands and scan codes to gain entry. So obviously the pictures are hard to come by!

