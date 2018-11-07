Filmmaker Rohit Shetty took to his official Instagram handle to write down an emotional message for groom-to-be Ranveer Singh who is currently working with him for their next project Simmba. With a sweet photo and adorable message, Shetty got emotional while talking about the Simmba journey and Ranveer Singh.

Well, the star couple of B-town Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to get hitched in the coming week of November. Ever since the news of much-loved couple who never misses a chance to make us go gaga with their chemistry on and off screen, getting married have broke the internet, celebs and audience are excited to see the two in their ethnic best wedding outfits. Ranveer who is currently winding us his Simmba project which stars Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty who has been apart of both Deepika and Ranveer Singh’s career and is currently busy shooting with Simmba aka Ranveer has a sweet and lovable message for the couple.

Rohit Shetty took to his official Instagram handle to pen down an emotional message for Ranveer and Deepika just before their wedding. With a cute picture of him smiling with energy king of Bollywood Ranveer Singh is simply sweet and a must watch. Showering his love in the form fo such an adorable picture in which Ranveer and Rohit both are seen wearing shades is a perfect click. Talking about the Simmba journey in his post, Rohit Shetty wrote that the adventurous journey began exactly 5 months ago. With mixed emotions, Shetty feels amazed and wonderful to know Singh.

Chennai Express director also wished Deepika Padukone in his post and wrote that he is proud to showoff that his Simmba is marrying his Meenamma. Wishing luck for the blissfully beautiful journey, Rohit Shetty ended the emotional post. Talking about Simmba, the film is made under the banners of Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Siddhartha Jadhav and Arshad Warsi, Simmba will hit the theatres on December 28, this year.

