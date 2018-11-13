Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to get hitched at Lake Como palace in Italy. the pre-wedding ceremonies, sangeet and Mehendi ceremony is all set to take place today. Deepika Padukone's team has already begun the preparation of Mehendi ceremony. Various photos are surafcing on social media. Check out the photos.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Wedding: Team of bride-to-be gears up for Mehendi ceremony, see photos

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to exchange their wedding vows at Lake Como Palace in Italy on November 14-15. The pre-wedding ceremonies i.e. Mehendi and Sangeet will take place today i.e. November 13 2018. After Sangeet, Mehendi ceremony has been scheduled to take place. Deepika Padukone’s make up stylist Shaleen Naithani has shared photographs before the Mehendi ceremony as Deepika Padukone’s team gears up for the big ceremony.

In the photos, her trainer Nam can be seen getting ready for Mehendi. Nam can be seen donning a white kurta, her hairstylist Gabriel can be seen in black outfit catching up with some sleep.

These photos are just adding more to our excitement for the big fat wedding.

In the next two hours, their Mehendi will begin. The team will be dancing on some amazing songs like Mehendi Lagaa Ke Rakhna. The couple will return on November 18. After this, they will host a grand reception in Bangaluru on November 21 and a reception in Mumbai on November 28.

The countdown has begun and there is no end to the excitement to see this adorable couple getting hitched and making their first public appearance as Mrs. and Mr.

Meanwhile, check out the photos of Lake Como Palace where the couple will enter into a marital bliss.

As per reports, Ranveer Singh will move on with Deepika Padukone Padukone at her Prabhadevi Apartment. The apartment is located in a posh locality of Mumbai.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been featured together in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon ki Rasleela: Ramleela. Individually, Deepika Padukone has bagged a Meghna Gulzar’s untitled project based on acid victim survivor Laxmi 2006. She will also produce the movie. While Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy along with Alia Bhatt.

