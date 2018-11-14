Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been hogging headlines since they announced the dates of their marriage. The lovebirds already exchanged rings with each other earlier this week, following the Konkani tradition of engagement ceremony which is popularly called Phool Muddi ceremony. The first ritual that took place in Italy yesterday was Phool Muddi. It is an official engagement ritual from the traditions of Konkanis.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been hogging headlines since they announced the dates of their marriage. Reunion of two souls, and that too, our Bollywood favourites has to be a big deal for all. Keeping everyone on toes for glimpses, the couple enjoyed their Mehendi ceremony in beautiful destination Lake Como, Italy. All set to take the wedding vows tomorrow, DeepVeer will have the most awaited wedding ceremony of the year.

In this, Deepika Padukones' father warmly welcomed Ranveer Singh and his relatives to initiate the exchange of rings.

As mentioned earlier, the ceremony will be a close-knit one and this ritual was also witnessed by only family and close friends. Finally, tomorrow is the day the power couple will get hitched together. The marriage will happen following both the Konkani traditions and the Sindhi-Punjabi ones. Right after these ceremonies, the couple will return back to Mumbai as a happily wedded couple.

Some of the reports also state that DeepVeer want to share their special day and moments with the fans and all of their known people but only which will be professionally photographed. The duo does not want to get captured in any photos off-guard. Taking the authority of their special day, they want to decide themselves which photos will surface on the social media and this is the reason they have restricted their guests to click them.

