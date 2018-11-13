The countdown for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh has already begun. The duo are all set to get married at Lake Como palace in Italy. Post-wedding plans of the couple are doing rounds on the Internet. The latest which is grabbing the eyeball is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's location after the wedding where they live in. Read the article to know more details inside.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to get married at Lake Como, Italy on November 14-15. The wedding will take place in two traditions- Sindhi and Kannada traditions. As all eyes are set on DeepVeer wedding, there is a curiosity to know about the couple’s post-wedding plans. Besides their honeymoon, and professional commitments, the latest buzz is that Ranveer Singh is likely to shift at Deepika Padukone’s Prabhadevi Apartment in Mumbai.

As per sources, choosing an apartment was not an easy task. They don’t want to rush into choosing the property. Ranveer decided to move into Deepika’s home for the interim period as she stayed alone – her parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha live in Bengaluru. Ranveer didn’t want her to leave the home that she made over the years.

Reportedly, situated on the 26th floor in a residential complex in Prabhadevi, Deepika Padukone’s apartment cost worth Rs. 16 crore. Deepika’s home interiors have been done by Vinita Chaitanya.

The much-in-love couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dated for almost six years but had always remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

According to sources, Ranveer Singh will make a grand entry at the wedding on a seaplane. The seaplane has a seated capacity of 14 people. Guests, however, will arrive at the Villa del Balbianello on luxury yachts which will be booked by the actor. It’s a wedding morning which will be followed by a grand luncheon.

To cook food, chefs from Switzerland have been called in to join the catering team for desserts and the wedding cake.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh worked together in Padmaavt, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela- Ramleela. Deepika Padukone has bagged a Meghna Gulzar’s untitled project based on the acid victim 2006 survivor Laxmi. She will also produce the movie.

