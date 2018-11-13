Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to take the wedding vows in Lake Como on November 14 and 15 which has almost arrived. Although the day has slowly and steadily knocked the door now, the fans can’t keep the excitement anymore. According to few reports, the rituals have already started happening and Ranveer’s team and baraat group shared a little update on it too. The venue of grand wedding, Lake Como’s Villa Del Balbianello has already been decorated and we can’t hold our excitement anymore.

Although, we know that the ceremony is going to be a a private one with the presence of just family and friends, a few important Bollywood celebrities have been invited to grace the occasion and bless the couple. Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who gifted them their first movie together Ram Leela, was one of them. Not just him, even Rohit Shetty was also personally invited in the wedding as he shares a warm bond with both the actors. A report of Times Of India stated that Simmba and Meenamma both want Rohit Shetty to come and bless them.

#Repost @itsrohitshetty ・・・ 6th June 2018, Exactly 5 Months ago today, the journey of Simmba began and as this adventourous journey ends for our Simmba a.k.a. Sangram Bhalerao, I am filled with mixed emotions. Simmba being our first film together, was full of fun, laughters and unending memories. It's truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft. I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh making Simmba (as my team says) My best film so far. When we started the film he was a young talented star for me But today as he performs his last shot for the film I know I've earned a Kid brother for life who is now set to embark upon a new beautiful journey with someone equally as charming and wonderful as him. I am proud to showoff today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma!!! I Wish them all the luck for a blissfully beautiful future together. @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone #simmba

Even though the director whole-heartedly wants to witness the big fat wedding, he wouldn’t be able to do so. Busy in his work commitments and Simmba, Rohit Shetty would unfortunately miss it all. He is also preoccupied with show Khatron Ke Khiladi. But according to what we hear, Rohit Shetty would definitely attend the Mumbai reception that DeepVeer will be hosting right after their marriage.

The dreamy couple would be hosting three big reception ceremonies. One of which will be held on November 21 in Bengaluru at the Leela Palace Hotel and the second one will be organised at The Grand Hyatt, Mumbai on November 28. No just this, the power couple will also hots a huge reception ceremony for the people of tinsel town and friends from the industry which will be held on December 1 in Mumbai.

