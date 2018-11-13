Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to take the wedding vows in Lake Comi on November 14 and 15 which has almost arrived. Although, we know that the ceremony is going to be a a private one with the presence of just family and friends, a few important Bollywood celebrities have been invited to grace the occasion and bless the couple. Rohit Shetty was also personally invited in the wedding as he shares a warm bond with both the actors. But it seems that the director would not be able to see the actors tie a knot. Here's why!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to take the wedding vows in Lake Como on November 14 and 15 which has almost arrived. Although the day has slowly and steadily knocked the door now, the fans can’t keep the excitement anymore. According to few reports, the rituals have already started happening and Ranveer’s team and baraat group shared a little update on it too. The venue of grand wedding, Lake Como’s Villa Del Balbianello has already been decorated and we can’t hold our excitement anymore.

Although, we know that the ceremony is going to be a a private one with the presence of just family and friends, a few important Bollywood celebrities have been invited to grace the occasion and bless the couple. Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who gifted them their first movie together Ram Leela, was one of them. Not just him, even Rohit Shetty was also personally invited in the wedding as he shares a warm bond with both the actors. A report of Times Of India stated that Simmba and Meenamma both want Rohit Shetty to come and bless them.

Even though the director whole-heartedly wants to witness the big fat wedding, he wouldn’t be able to do so. Busy in his work commitments and Simmba, Rohit Shetty would unfortunately miss it all. He is also preoccupied with show Khatron Ke Khiladi. But according to what we hear, Rohit Shetty would definitely attend the Mumbai reception that DeepVeer will be hosting right after their marriage.

The dreamy couple would be hosting three big reception ceremonies. One of which will be held on November 21 in Bengaluru at the Leela Palace Hotel and the second one will be organised at The Grand Hyatt, Mumbai on November 28. No just this, the power couple will also hots a huge reception ceremony for the people of tinsel town and friends from the industry which will be held on December 1 in Mumbai.

