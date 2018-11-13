Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding is one of the most-awaited celebrity weddings of the year. According to the latest buzz, the wedding photographers of celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, i.e The Wedding Filmer have been roped in to capture DeepVeer's special moments.

As Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gear to walk down the aisle on November 14 and 15 after 6 years of dating, their fans are eagerly keeping an eye on every little update from Lake Como. Despite the secrecy around the grand affair, the latest buzz that is making headlines is that the wedding photographer who has been finalised to capture DeepVeer’s beautiful memories will be none than the Wedding Filmer.

Interestingly, The Wedding Filmer is the same company that captured Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli aka Virushka’s dreamy wedding last year. Almost confirming the same, the company took to their official Instagram account to share a photo from Lake Como, Italy.

Soon after the photo was shared, social media users flooded the comment section with questions confirming whether they will capture DeepVeer’s wedding or not and expressing their excitement.

Meanwhile, several reports suggest that the duo has asked their guests to maintain secrecy and refrain from using their cell phones at their wedding ceremony. Due to this, it will be unlikely for the social media users to get every little update of happenings in Lake Como. However, Deepika and Ranveer will be sharing photos from the ceremony with their fans and followers on their social media accounts.

Talking about the wedding, Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding festivities will start today, i.e November 13 with a sangeet ceremony followed by two wedding ceremonies on November 14 and 15. This will be followed by two wedding receptions, one on November in Bangalore while another on November 28 in Mumbai.

