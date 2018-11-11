Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding venue are out on the Internet. It is a mix of Indian and continental dishes. There is a list of delicacies and dishes also which is worth-watching and drool-worthy. The dishes have been mentioned in the menu after keeping in Italy's wedding set up in mind.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are getting married and the excitement to see at their every detail photographs has no bounds. Every single detail is the hot scoop of the tinsel town. The latest buzz is that the wedding venue is out. As per reports, as the wedding will be held in Italy, there will be a fusion of Indian and continental delicacies which will be served along with some Indian delicacies. It has also been speculated that this will definitely be a gastronomic experience for all the guests at the wedding.

Since there will be two weddings for the couple, one in the North Indian style and one in the South Indian style. The wedding dates, food menus based on the wedding theme will be different. Talking about south Indian style, it will have traditional dishes like dosa, rice etc. On the other hand, the guest will get a chance to taste Punjabi cuisines as well. There will be separate counters arranged for continental dishes and finger foods.

There will be special chefs from Switzerland who will arrive to bake the wedding cake and distribute some amazing desserts.

Isn’t it exciting to see the couple getting married?

The pre-wedding ceremonies were kickstarted with a puja in Bengaluru. Deepika Padukone looks beautiful in a yellow outfit. In the photographs she can be seen beaming with happiness as she posed for the cameras. Check out the photographs of Deepika Padukone photos.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will exchange their wedding vows at Lake Como Palace in Italy in the next week. On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh together have been featured in Bajirao Mastani, Ramleela: Goliyon Ki Rasleela and Padmaavat. Deepika Padukone has also bagged Meghna Gulzar’s untitled project based on the 2006 acid victim survivor Laxmi’s story.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More