Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: Finally that moment for which everyone one in India be it fans, B-town celebrities were waiting for arrived today and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now married. The couple got hitched in a traditional Konkani style at a place which is nothing like a fairyland i.e. Lake Como in Italy. DeepVeer have specially planned their wedding in two different cultural and traditional setups. Today they got hitched in traditional konkani style and tomorrow on they will be getting married in Sindhi style, in a way to respect and follow each other traditional values.

Moments after DeepVeer’s marriage wishes for one of the most adorable Bollywood couple have started pouring in. Among the first ones who wished DeepVeer a happily married life is Karan Johar, Nimrat Kaur, Durex and others. On November 13 (Tuesday), Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, celebrated their sangeet and mehendi ceremony as part of their pre-wedding celebrations, and had loads of fun, creating memories for the lifetime.

Bollywood celebrities Harshdeep Kaur, Shobha Mudgal and other performers add the limelight and dhamaal to the sangeet ceremony. Among many moments, at one of time, Deepika Padukone almost break down and was into tears during Shobha Mudgal performance when she was performing a thumki. The moment got even more special when watching this, Ranveer Singh walked up to her, took her into his arms and consoled her.

During the mehendi ceremony, Ranveer Singh also sung Tune Maari Entriyaan for Deepika Paudkone who in a return gesture too sung songs from Ranveer Singh’s films like Befikre and others.

Wishing the adorable couple after their wedding, celebrity director Karan Johar said they are such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple. He added nazar utar lo, badhai ho and love you both. Have a lifetime of love and joy.

Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here’s to a lifetime of love and joy!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018

