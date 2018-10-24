Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to tie the knot in November this year and if reports are to be believed, then there will not be a single ceremony but 2 wedding ceremonies along with sangeet and a party. The entire wedlock will be a 4-day affair without any major Bollywood representation.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to tie the knot in November this year, and everything is set for the big fat B-town wedding, however, if reports are to be believed, then there will not be a single ceremony but 2 wedding ceremonies along with sangeet and a party. The entire wedlock will be a 4-day affair without any major Bollywood representation.

According, to a report in Mid Day, the stars will marry in the south Indian tradition first and then in the north Indian way. The 4-day affair will start with sangeet function on November 13 followed by a Kannadiga style wedding on November 14 and then a north Indian style wedding on 15 November.

Deepika Padukone belongs to South India and Ranveer is a Sindhi-Punjabi, and therefore the 2 have decided to follow customs by both communities. The report also says that it’ll be a strictly family affair with no celebrity. Now, if this report is to be believed then it would be interesting to see if Shah Rukh Khan makes it to the invitee or not, given Deepika shares a deep bond with King Khan.

On the other hand, Aditya Chopra is Ranveer’s mentor, if he’s invited to the best and important day of actor’s life will be worth watching.

After the 2 weddings, an intimate party will be organised on November 15, now at this party, celebrities will be invited or not, will be closely watched by the fans and even the industry.

The couple will also host a reception on December 1, 2018, in Mumbai and here’s it’ll be a star-studded affair for sure.

Worth mentioning is that these are just reports doing rounds on the internet, what is confirmed is that the couple will wed at the picturesque Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como. Deepika’s trousseau will be designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee while it is still unclear what Ranveer will wear.

Earlier, reports were also rife that the couple wanted to make the announcement of wedding earlier, but couldn’t due to one reason or the other.

The beautiful love story began when they met each other on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleea Ram-Leela. As per reports, it was on the sets that the 2 started to get close to each other and their love blossomed.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More