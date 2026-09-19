Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Second Baby Girl: Dua Is Now A Big Sister – See Post

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now parents to two daughters. The couple welcomed their second baby girl on Saturday, September 19, 2026, and shared the news with fans through a joint Instagram post. Keeping the announcement intimate and understated, the actors shared a graphic featuring a newborn’s tiny footprint and the message:

“Welcome Baby Girl. 19.9.2026.”

The post was signed off with the names “Dua, Deepika and Ranveer”, confirming that their firstborn daughter, Dua, has officially become a big sister. The couple did not reveal the newborn’s name. An evil-eye emoji accompanied the announcement.

From One Baby Girl Announcement To Another

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, daughter Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. They had announced her arrival in a similarly simple post that read, “Welcome baby girl.” The couple confirmed their second pregnancy on April 19, 2026, through a social media announcement that featured their daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test. The post carried the expected delivery month of September 2026 and quickly became a major talking point among fans.

With the arrival of their second daughter, both of Deepika and Ranveer’s children have now been born in September, just days apart.

Siddhivinayak Visit Before The Birth

Just a day before announcing the birth, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple with Ranveer’s parents. The visit attracted attention because the couple had also sought blessings at the temple shortly before Dua’s birth in 2024.

Their latest announcement prompted an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and members of the film industry, including several of their friends and colleagues.

A New Chapter For The Bollywood Couple

Deepika and Ranveer began dating after meeting on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. They married in November 2018 in a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, combining Konkani and Sindhi wedding traditions. The couple’s journey from co-stars to parents of two has remained a subject of public interest, although they have generally kept their children away from excessive media attention.

With their second daughter’s arrival, the family of three has now become a family of four, marking a new chapter in the lives of one of Bollywood’s most followed couples.