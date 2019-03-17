Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to appear together on the screens for the first time after the wedding. Reports reveal that both of them will be appearing in an electronic brand's ad. Earlier, the branding was done by Amitabh Bachchan, who is now replaced by the duo.

Bollywood duo Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the adorable couples of the industry. Both of them are experts of their field and prove themselves well on-screens with their talent and skills. Good news for fans, Bollywood duo is all set to collaborate for an advertisement and this project will be the first association after their wedding. The reports reveal that the couple will be appearing in an electronic brand advertisement. Earlier, the face of the brand was Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan but now he has been replaced by the couple. Some days back, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted in London for inaugurating the wax statue at Madame Tussauds Museum. Ranveer Singh became very excited at the inauguration and joked around saying “I have the Original One” and also uploaded various pictures and videos.

Talking about Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, he commenced his career by doing his Bollywood debut in Band Baaja Baaraat. The film was a hit and Ranveer also received many awards for his performance with Anushka Sharma. Post to which he appeared in Lootera which was a drama film. After which, his life took a turn and he made the best decision of his life by collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He started with the collaboration and appeared in film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela with her lady love Deepika Padukone in 2013.

That was the time when both the actors started dating each other. After which, both of them appeared in Bajirao Mastani in 2015 and after that Padmaavat in 2018. All of his films impressed fans to the fullest and did wonders at the box office. Recently, Ranveer Singh shared the screens with Alia Bhatt in the film Gully Boy.

Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the shoot for her upcoming Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak which is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, who is an acid attack survivor. The most-awaited part about the film will be Deepika Padukone’s looks.

