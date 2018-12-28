The much-loved couple of the Bollywood has hardly failed to give relationship goals. Be it on red carpet or at airport, the duo has been often spotted expressing their love for each other. The latest photograph is also no different. The shutterbugs clicked them at the special screening of Simmba and their one photograph is enough to see the unconditional love for each other.

Newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh can’t take their eyes off each other and the latest photograph on the social media is a proof. The paparazzi caught their glimpse at the screening of Rohit Shetty’s directorial Simmba. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a photograph and video where the couple can be seen getting lost in each other’s company. The couple looks extremely beautiful together as the camera lenses caught their glances.

The much-in-love dated each other for six years and tied the knot at Lake Como Palace in Italy on November 14 and 15. The wedding was a private affair which was attended by closed ones and family members.

The couple never failed to give relationship goals, every now and then, their PDA’s photographs on the social media have taken the Internet by storm.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had been featured together in three movies Bajirao Mastani, Ramleela, Goliyon Ki Rasleela and Padmaavat. Individually, Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba has been released worldwide. The movie also features Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in lead roles. While Deepika Padukone has bagged a Meghna Gulzar’s project based on the acid victim Laxmi’s story Chapak.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More