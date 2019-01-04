In just a few hours after Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy Trailer announcement, the fans are going crazy and gave a positive response to the video. The post has already garnered massive likes and shares which proves that the actor fans were eagerly waiting for the teaser. Bollywood celebrities also came up and gave a thumbs up to the video. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone also reacted to the teaser, check it out–

Great news for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singhs fans, the very anticipated Musical drama movie–Gully Boy’s trailer will hit the Bollywood doors soon. The reports said that the trailer will hit the silver screens on January 9, 2019. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Zoya Akhtar. The story of the movie revolves around a 22-year-old kid who loves to wrap and runs behind chasing his dreams.

Fans became super-excited after getting the news from the film’s hero Ranveer Singh’s Twitter post. Meanwhile the beautiful heroine Alia Bhatt also took to her official Twitter account to share the news. After the post goes viral, the teaser is receiving a thumbs up from its fans and many celebrities like Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar expressed their positive responses as well. In between this Deepika Padukone also couldn’t stop herself reacting to her husband’s post and boosted his energy by wishing him luck on Instagram in the form of a lovely comment.

Deepika and Ranveer are among the loveliest couples in the B-town. From the past few months, the couple has been exploding Internet by their surprising news. Recently both were spotted together on the airport, heading towards their Honeymoon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More